Andrae, Matthew Knies, Steven Lorentz and a second-round pick were traded to the Blue Jackets from the Maple Leafs on Monday in exchange for Kirill Marchenko, Miles Wood and Elvis Merzlikins (shoulder), Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

After spending the last three seasons with the Flyers, Andrae signed a two-year, $3.1 million contract with the Maple Leafs in July, but he'll be on the move before ever suiting up for Toronto in a regular-season game. He made a career-high 61 regular-season appearances with Philadelphia last year, recording two goals, 11 assists, 68 hits, 58 blocked shots and 22 PIM while averaging 15:20 of ice time. The 24-year-old will likely serve as depth on Columbus' blue line early in the regular season.