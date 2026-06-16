Maple Leafs' Emil Andrae: Heading north in trade

Andrae, Samuel Ersson and a 2026 third-round pick were acquired by the Maple Leafs from the Flyers on Tuesday in exchange for Joseph Woll and Simon Benoit.

With this move to Toronto, Andrae will have the chance to carve out an everyday role with his new club. The 24-year-old accounted for two goals, 13 points, 68 hits, 58 blocks and a plus-15 rating over 61 regular-season games with the Flyers in 2025-26. Andrae will likely fill a third-pairing role to start with the Maple Leafs, and he could factor into the second power-play unit if he performs well in the early going.