Rubtsov was sent down to AHL Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.

Given the Flyers won't return to action until Jan. 31 against the Penguins, Rubtsov will be better suited to get some ice time in with the Phantoms, who play three times during the team's break. Whether Rubtsov is brought back ahead of the clash with Pittsburgh will likely depend on the health of Michael Raffl (upper body), though Mikhail Vorobyev and Morgan Frost could also be candidates for promotion.