The Flyers recalled Rubtsov from AHL Lehigh Valley on Monday, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

Michael Raffl sustained an upper-body injury during Saturday's win over the Kings, and his status is uncertain for Tuesday's matchup versus the Penguins. Rubtsov is being brought up in case Raffl can't go. A 2016 first-round pick, Rubstov has accrued 12 points through 28 AHL games this year.