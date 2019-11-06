Flyers' German Rubtsov: Sent to bus league
Philadelphia loaned Rubtsov to AHL Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.
Rubtsov only averaged 7:35 of ice time through three appearances during his brief stay with the big club, going scoreless while posting a minus-1 rating over that span. The 21-year-old rookie will likely bounce between levels throughout the campaign, but he won't have any fantasy value in redraft leagues in 2019-20.
More News
-
Flyers' German Rubtsov: Recalled from minors•
-
Flyers' German Rubtsov: Injury has healed•
-
Flyers' German Rubtsov: Out for 2018-19•
-
Flyers' German Rubtsov: Finally lands entry-level deal with Philadelphia•
-
Flyers' German Rubtsov: Begins career in North America•
-
Flyers' German Rubtsov: KHL contract voided•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.