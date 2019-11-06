Philadelphia loaned Rubtsov to AHL Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.

Rubtsov only averaged 7:35 of ice time through three appearances during his brief stay with the big club, going scoreless while posting a minus-1 rating over that span. The 21-year-old rookie will likely bounce between levels throughout the campaign, but he won't have any fantasy value in redraft leagues in 2019-20.

