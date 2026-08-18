McDonald inked a two-year, $1.825 million contract with the Flyers on Tuesday.

McDonald's new contract will be a two-way agreement for 2026-27, and it will convert to a one-way deal in 2027-28. The 2022 sixth round pick made his NHL debut with the Flyers last season, recording an assist, four PIM, five hits and a plus-3 rating in a 4-2 win over the Canadiens on April 14. The 24-year-old defenseman posted just six points (all assists) over 65 games with AHL Lehigh Valley last season, so he should be expected to be a regular in the minors once again this year.