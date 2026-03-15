Nesbitt scored a goal and added two assists in OHL Windsor's 8-2 win over London on Sunday.

Nesbitt has a goal and six assists over four contests in March. The Flyers prospect has seen mostly stagnant offense from last year to this year, posting 19 goals and 52 points through 52 outings after coming up a point short of a point-per-game pace in 65 outings in 2024-25. Nesbitt was selected 12th overall in 2025, so there will be higher expectations for the 19-year-old heading into next season, though he could help with a strong playoff run in the OHL.