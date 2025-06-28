Nesbitt was the 12th overall pick by Philadelphia in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Friday. The Flyers traded up to select the big center.

Nesbitt was one of the OHL's most improved players this past season. He quadrupled his point totals from his rookie year (18 to 64), and he became more and more reliable in a 200-foot game as he grew into his big body. And Nesbitt is big. At 6-foot-four-plus, the pivot is a giraffe on ice, and his skating shows it, at least right now. Skating has become a highly trainable skill -- just look at what John Tavares has been able to accomplish over time with his so-called slow feet. Nesbitt is not Tavares -- don't get us wrong. But he does have small-man puck skills. He will be a middle-six center for a long time, and maybe even a 2C at his peak, once he gets those legs under him a bit more.