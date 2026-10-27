Gaucher was recalled from AHL Lehigh Valley on Tuesday.

Gaucher appeared in one game for AHL Lehigh Valley before he rejoined the Flyers on Tuesday. The 25-year-old center has appeared in three games with Philadelphia so far this season, where he has tallied two PIM, a plus-1 rating, two shots on net, seven hits and three blocked shots. He'll likely be the 13th forward for Tuesday's clash against the Blue Jackets, but he'll have a decent shot at appearing in the second half of the Flyers' back to back on Wednesday.