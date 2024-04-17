Rizzo signed a two-year, entry-level contract Wednesday that will start with the 2024-25 campaign.

Rizzo had 10 goals and 44 points in 30 NCAA contests with the University of Denver in 2023-24. He was originally selected by Carolina with the No. 216 pick in the 2019 NHL Draft but was acquired by the Flyers from the Hurricanes along with a 2025 fifth-round selection in exchange for David Kase back in August. The 22-year-old might prove to be a solid addition to Philadelphia's forward corps in the long run.