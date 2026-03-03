Seeler (lower body) is slated to be a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup against Utah, Jackie Spiegel of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Seeler didn't participate in Tuesday's practice after getting injured in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over Toronto. He has registered two goals, eight points, 74 shots on net, 112 blocked shots and 95 hits across 60 appearances this season. If Seeler can't play against the Mammoth, Adam Ginning or Noah Juulsen could draw into Thursday's lineup.