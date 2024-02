Seeler notched a shorthanded assist, three hits and three blocked shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Kraken.

Seeler went over two months without a point, coming up empty in 26 straight games. While he's been a non-factor on offense, the 30-year-old's physical play has kept him on the third pairing. Seeler has eight helpers (three shorthanded) with 61 shots on net, 67 PIM, 75 hits, 153 blocked shots and a plus-19 rating through 53 contests this season.