Seeler (lower body) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Mammoth, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Seeler was expected to be a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup after suffering his lower-body injury Monday against Toronto, but he was ruled out shortly after the Flyers' morning skate. Noah Juulsen is a candidate to enter the lineup against Utah, while Seeler's next opportunity to return will be Saturday against the Penguins.

