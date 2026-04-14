Bonk was promoted from AHL Lehigh Valley on Tuesday and will make his NHL debut against the Canadiens.

The 21-year-old blueliner has six goals and 19 points in 44 AHL appearances in his rookie pro season, after missing the early part of the campaign with an upper-body injury sustained during training camp. Bonk won back-to-back OHL titles with the London Knights and helped them claim the 2025 Memorial Cup, logging 11 goals and 40 points in 52 regular-season games last year before adding 14 points in 17 playoff contests. The 22nd-overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft is considered a top defensive prospect in the Flyers' system and projects as a future second-pairing blueliner. His NHL debut is worth monitoring in dynasty formats, though he carries no redraft value yet.