Martone is expected to start the 2026-27 campaign on the top line, per Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Martone has been skating on the top line with Owen Tippett and Trevor Zegras during training camp. The 19-year-old Martone has also been working with the No. 1 power-play unit to this point, so the young winger has plenty of upside heading into the 2026-27 campaign. The 2025 No. 6 pick was excellent across nine regular-season games last year, generating four goals, 10 points (four on the power play), 32 shots and a plus-4 rating. Martone has breakout potential and will certainly be a Calder Trophy candidate, so don't let him fall too far if your fantasy draft hasn't occurred yet.