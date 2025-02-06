Ristolainen (upper body) won't play Thursday versus the Capitals, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Ristolainen will miss a second game due to the injury. He was deemed a game-time decision for Thursday, so it's possible he could be cleared to suit up Saturday against the Penguins.
