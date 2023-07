Attard signed a two-year, $1.7 contract with Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Attard's new deal is a two-way agreement for next season, but it then becomes a one-way contract for the 2024-25 campaign. He had 12 goals and 32 points in 68 AHL contests with Lehigh Valley last year. The 24-year-old defenseman also has two goals, four points, 27 hits and 19 blocks in 17 career NHL outings.