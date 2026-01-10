Ersson was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports, indicating he will patrol the home crease against Tampa Bay on Saturday.

Ersson has one victory in his last six appearances (1-3-2) while allowing 20 goals on 150 shots. He has a 6-5-4 record this season with a 3.09 GAA and an .868 save percentage across 15 appearances. Tampa Bay ranks second in the league with 3.45 goals per game this campaign.