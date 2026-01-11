Ersson made 16 saves in a 7-2 loss to Tampa Bay on Saturday.

Ersson was swarmed by killer bees on Saturday, and his coach wasn't about to bail him out. He has lost two straight games with 12 goals allowed (total) in that span. And he's 1-4-2 in his last seven (27 goals allowed). Ersson, who is 6-6-4 with a 3.33 GAA and .858 save percentage in 16 starts, is going to continue to take a back seat to Dan Vladar, whose 16-6-4 record, 2.35 GAA and .910 save percentage are stellar.