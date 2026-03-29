Couturier scored an empty-net goal and added two hits in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings.

Couturier's goal streak is up to three games. The 33-year-old isn't letting a fourth-line assignment slow him down on offense, though he gets a few extra shifts than his linemates thanks to his defensive skills. Couturier is now at 10 goals, 32 points, 107 shots on net, 74 hits and a minus-5 rating across 69 appearances this season.