Flyers' Sean Couturier: Three points Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Couturier recorded two goals (on four shots) and added an assist in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Jets.
Couturier was coming off delivering an assist in the 6-3 loss to the Red Wings on Thursday, but this two-goal effort marked the first time he scored a goal since March 28. Couturier doesn't have a lot of upside as a bottom-six forward despite having 36 points in 77 contests this season, although his form over the last two games suggests he might end the season on a strong note.
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