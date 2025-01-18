Now Playing

Konecny scored an empty-netter in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Devils.

Konecny potted his 21st goal of 2024-25 in the final seconds of the third period. He has five tallies and eight helpers in his last 10 outings. Konecny has a team-leading 54 points through 47 games this season.

