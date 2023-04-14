Konecny contributed two goals and two assists in Philadelphia's 5-4 overtime victory over Chicago on Thursday.

What a way to end the season. Konecny supplied the first two goals of the game, provided a power-play assist in the second period, and got the primary helper on Ivan Provorov's overtime winner. The Flyers didn't come close to making the playoffs, but Konecny did his part, contributing 31 goals and 61 points in 60 contests in 2022-23. This is the first time the 26-year-old has reached the 30-goal milestone, and he matched his career high in points, which was set in 2019-20.