Konecny (foot) is questionable to play versus the Bruins on Thursday, Jackie Spiegel of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Konecny blocked a shot off his foot during Wednesday's game versus the Blue Jackets, but he was able to finish the contest. He scored three goals and logged 21:30 of ice time, but it's possible the injury will get worse overnight. Given that he finished Wednesday's game, the concern level shouldn't be too high, but fantasy managers will want to check Konecny's status ahead of Thursday -- he may end up a game-time decision since it's the second half of a back-to-back.