Sanheim tallied a goal and two assists in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Wild.

Sanheim picked up assists on Sean Couturier's goal in the second period and Bobby Brink's tally in the third before capping the scoring with his first goal of the year later in the frame. The 27-year-old Sanheim has gotten off to an excellent start this season, recording points in seven of his eight games to open the campaign after posting just 23 points (seven goals, 16 assists) in 81 games last year. He's averaged 26:12 of ice time so far, leading the Flyers, including a career-high 2:35 on the power play.