Zegras recorded a goal and an assist in Sunday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.

Zegras also had a goal and an assist in the previous meeting between these two teams Saturday. The 24-year-old playmaker has been on a tear for the Flyers lately and has cracked the scoresheet in all but one of his previous nine games, racking up 11 points (six goals, five assists), 24 shots on goal, two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over that stretch.