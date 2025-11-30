Zegras scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-3 victory over the Devils.

The former Duck potted his first GWG with the Flyers when he ripped a one-timer past Jacob Markstrom midway through the second period, giving Philly a 4-1 lead. Zegras hasn't gone more than two straight games all season without producing a point, and through 24 contests he's delivered nine goals and 24 points.