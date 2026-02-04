Murchison underwent surgery for an upper-body injury and is expected to miss the rest of the season, Jackie Spiegel of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports Tuesday.

Murchison had six points in 29 AHL outings and went scoreless in three NHL games. The defenseman was playing in his first full professional season, and it's not yet clear if he'll be healthy for training camp. Given the missed development time, Murchison is likely to start 2026-27 in the AHL.