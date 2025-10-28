McKenna was named the Big Ten Third Star of the Week on Tuesday.

McKenna had two goals and two assists in Penn State's weekend sweep over Stonehill College. He's up to four multi-point efforts and has a total of three goals and seven assists over eight games for Penn State. That's an impressive pace for any player, let alone a 17-year-old freshman. He's done nothing to suggest he won't be the first player off the board during the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.