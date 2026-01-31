McKenna scored a goal and added two assists in Penn State's 5-4 overtime loss to Michigan State University on Saturday.

McKenna has a trio of three-point efforts over the last three weekends of NCAA play. Saturday's performance in an outdoor game puts the 2026 top prospect at 11 goals and 32 points through 24 appearances. McKenna could erase any doubts that cropped up earlier in the season if he continues to dominate through the second half of the campaign.