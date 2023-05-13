Marchessault collected three assists in a 4-3 victory over Edmonton in Game 5 on Friday.

Marchessault was limited to two assists over his first seven playoff contests this year, but he's hit his stride with two goals and five points in his last three outings. One of his three helpers Friday came on the power play, which was his first point with the man advantage in the 2023 playoffs. Marchessault was an important part of Vegas' offense during the regular season, supplying 28 goals and 57 points in 76 appearances, so is great news for the Golden Knights that he's managed to turn things around.