Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Puts team on back
Marchessault scored a goal and chipped in two assists in a 4-2 win over the Ducks on Wednesday.
The former Panther was in the zone in this one, ringing up eight shots on goal while skating to a plus-2. Marchessault's power-play marker with less than a minute remaining in the second period was the first of four unanswered goals by the Knights, who were all over Anaheim netminder John Gibson to the tune of 49 (!) shots. The trio of points give Marchessault 15 in 17 games this year, putting him on pace to easily surpass last season's 51-point breakout.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Scores fifth goal in victory•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Nine points in last seven games•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Stays hot with two assists•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Helps team crush Avalanche•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Scores in return from IR•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Activated off IR•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...