Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Puts team on back

Marchessault scored a goal and chipped in two assists in a 4-2 win over the Ducks on Wednesday.

The former Panther was in the zone in this one, ringing up eight shots on goal while skating to a plus-2. Marchessault's power-play marker with less than a minute remaining in the second period was the first of four unanswered goals by the Knights, who were all over Anaheim netminder John Gibson to the tune of 49 (!) shots. The trio of points give Marchessault 15 in 17 games this year, putting him on pace to easily surpass last season's 51-point breakout.