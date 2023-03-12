Quick made 33 saves in a 4-0 win over Carolina on Saturday.

He was flat-out spectacular at times Saturday and seems to be building real confidence in his game after struggling in L.A. It was Quick's 58th NHL shutout and first for the Golden Knights. He tied John Ross Roach (1921-1935) for 21st on the NHL's all-time shutout list. And Quick moved past Andy Moog into 18th on the NHL's all-time win list (373).