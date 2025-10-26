Cormier scored a goal on two shots and added two assists in AHL Henderson's 5-2 win over San Diego on Saturday.

Cormier has four points in six games after this big performance. The 23-year-old blueliner didn't get the call-up when Noah Hanifin (lower body) landed on injured reserve, likely because he wouldn't have been guaranteed ice time in the NHL. Expect Cormier to spend most of 2025-26 in the AHL as the Golden Knights look for him to improve on the nine assists he had in 19 regular-season outings last year. He missed most of that campaign due to an undisclosed injury.