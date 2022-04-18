Smith (knee) is slated to play during the postseason, assuming the Knights qualify, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports Monday.

Smith has been sidelined since March 8 against the Flyers due to his knee problem and won't be cleared in time to help the team secure a playoff spot. Still, the 31-year-old winger would represent a boost to the club's depth if given the all-clear, especially considering he tallied nine points in his last 13 contests.