Hurricanes' Alex Nedeljkovic: Secures first NHL win
Nedeljkovic made 24 of 26 possible saves versus Vancouver on Wednesday and registered his first NHL victory. Following the game, the netminder was reassigned to AHL Charlotte.
With Curtis McElhinney (lower body) still sidelined and Petr Mrazek having played Tuesday, the club opted to give Nedeljkovic a shot between the pipes. The netminder's performance showed why the club took him with the 37th overall pick in the 2014 NHL Draft. While the Ohio native will likely spend the bulk of the 2018-19 campaign in the minors, he should compete for a spot on the 23-man roster during training camp in the fall.
