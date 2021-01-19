Svechnikov scored a power-play goal and added an assist Monday in a 4-2 win over Nashville.

Svechnikov opened the scoring late in the second period while on the man advantage, burying a wrister from high in the left faceoff circle. He also fed a perfect 2-on-1 pass to Sebastian Aho midway through the third period to set up the game-winner. Svechnikov has collected points in each of the first three games of the season, tallying three goals and two assists. The 20-year-old had 61 points in 68 games last year as a sophomore.