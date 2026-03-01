Hurricanes' Eric Robinson: Tallies in Saturday's win
Robinson scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings.
Robinson's second-period tally stood as the game-winner. The 30-year-old winger missed seven games with an upper-body injury prior to the Olympic break, and this was his second contest back in the lineup. Robinson's offense is likely to be limited as long as he remains in a bottom-six role. He has 11 goals, 16 points, 64 shots on net, 62 hits and a plus-7 rating across 46 outings this season.
