Drury signed a two-year, $3.45 million contract with the Hurricanes on Wednesday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Drury was a restricted free agent after completing his entry-level contract. He had eight goals, 27 points and 33 PIM in 74 regular-season contests with Carolina in 2023-24. Drury is likely to open the upcoming season as a member of the third line.