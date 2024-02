Drury recorded an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Monday's 6-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Drury's goal drought is now at 12 contests over the last month, but he's picked up a decent six assists in that span. He's played on the second line lately. Drury has 25 points, 67 shots on net, 20 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 55 outings. As long as he sticks in a middle-six role, he could have fantasy appeal in deeper formats.