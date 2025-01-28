Roslovic (illness) won't play Tuesday versus the Rangers, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.
Roslovic was considered a game-time decision after missing Monday's practice. He hasn't made enough progress in getting healthy to suit up, so expect the Hurricanes to dress Riley Stillman as a seventh defensemen to cover Roslovic's absence. His next chance to play is Thursday versus the Blackhawks.
