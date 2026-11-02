Perron notched three assists in the University of Michigan's 5-4 overtime win over Ohio State University on Sunday.

Perron has worked well in his fourth year of college, earning 10 goals and nine assists across his first nine games of the year. He broke out with 41 points in 40 games for the Wolverines last season, but his offense is poised to rise to higher levels in 2026-27. The 21-year-old winger will be a candidate to sign an entry-level deal once his NCAA season is complete, as he has little left to prove in college.