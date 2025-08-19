Perron will play for the University of Michigan this season after transferring from the University of North Dakota.

Perron notched 10 goals and nine helpers in 31 games for the Fighting Hawks, nearly identical numbers compared to his first season with UND, in which he generated 18 points in 30 contests. Ice time may not be any easier to come by with the Wolverines, so the move comes with significant risk to the 2023 third-round pick's long-term development.