Necas (concussion) took line rushes during warmups and is expected to return for Thursday's game versus the Canadiens, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Necas won't end up missing any time with the concussion after the NHL's extended holiday break. The 22-year-old will play in his familiar second-line spot, and he should also see power-play time. Fantasy managers in standard formats can hesitate the forward without hesitation.