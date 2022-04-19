Domi scored a goal on five shots and added an assist in Monday's 5-3 win over Arizona.

Domi put away a Nino Niederreiter rebound to record his first goal in 14 games with the Hurricanes. He'd then return the favor, assisting on Niederreiter's goal later in the second period. Domi now has 38 points on the season and six since joining Carolina at the trade deadline from Columbus. It'll be tough to expect consistent production from Domi in a bottom-six role, but his performance on Monday was a positive sign.