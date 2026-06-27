Hurricanes' Mikey Berchild: Denver commit joins champs

Berchild was the 105th overall pick by Carolina in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Berchild was one of the better draft prospects in what is another down year for the US NTDP. He brings plenty of versatility to the table with the ability to play both center and wing, but at 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds, it's quite difficult to envision him playing the middle at the NHL level. Berchild plays big, constantly competing and working to generate offense, but it's hard to make it at the highest level at his size unless you are exceptionally talented. The good news is that he's off to a University of Denver program that just won the National Championship, so Berchild should receive ideal development under the tutelage of David Carle in coming years.