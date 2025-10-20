Suzuki scored a goal on three shots and added two assists in AHL Chicago's 6-5 win over Rockford on Sunday.

Suzuki played in his first two NHL games last year, but he's not ready to be a regular for the Hurricanes. The 24-year-old would likely benefit from a change of scenery, though Carolina has given no indication that will happen any time soon. Suzuki has five points in three games this season after logging 12 goals and 59 points in 69 regular-season appearances with the Wolves in 2024-25.