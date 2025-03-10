Morrow notched an assist and blocked two shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Jets.

His assist set up Mark Jankowski's first goal as a Hurricane. Morrow needed five games to get his first NHL point, and he's added four shots on net and three blocked shots over three outings this season. The 22-year-old defenseman has a highly promising future, but his NHL time is likely to be limited in 2024-25 -- he's filling in for Dmitry Orlov, who has been out with a minor undisclosed injury for a couple of games.