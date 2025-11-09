Jarvis scored an empty-net goal and added two hits in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Sabres.

Jarvis has two goals and a helper over his last three games, but both tallies in that span have been empty-netters. He was briefly demoted to the third line, but Jarvis is back on the top line and should stay in that role a majority of the time as a key forward for the Hurricanes. He's up to nine goal, five assists, 47 shots on net, 13 hits and a plus-4 rating over 14 appearances, though fantasy managers will probably want to see him get back to the dynamic level of offense he displayed in the opening week of the campaign.