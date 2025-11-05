Jarvis scored an empty-net goal on four shots in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Rangers.

Jarvis ended a four-game slump with his empty-netter. His recent struggles may have contributed to head coach Rod Brind'Amour's decision to shuffle up his line combinations, which saw Jarvis join Jordan Staal and Jordan Martinook. The 23-year-old Jarvis plays a strong two-way game and can fit just about anywhere in the lineup. He's at eight goals, four helpers, 44 shots on net and a plus-2 rating across 12 appearances this season.